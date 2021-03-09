Kochi to get 1,000 share bicycles

Service can be utilised through app-based platform

Kochi Metro Rail Limited and Cochin Smart City Mission Limited are tying up with a start-up firm to introduce 1,000 bicycles that are tailor-made for regional requirements in the Greater Kochi area.

60 terminal points

The first lot of 360 bicycles will be launched here on March 13. The hourly rent will be as low as ₹2, sources said. They will be berthed at 60 terminal points - at metro stations, in areas that see substantial pedestrian footfall like Marine Drive, Ernakulam Boat Jetty, and the Queens Walkway in Chathiath, said Adith Venugopal of a start-up, My Byk, which places orders with vendors to manufacture bicycles as per its specifications.

Each of the 60 terminals will initially have six bicycles each. The service can be utilised through an app-based platform, which will show the nearest terminal and also other terminals. There will be a refundable security deposit of ₹500. Once a person who has become a member selects a terminal, a GPS based system will unlock a bicycle that one prefers. It can even be take home for daily/weekly/monthly subscriptions.

The KMRL and CSML bore the expense to procure them, while the start-up firm will be in charge of their operation and maintenance. The assembly of the first lot of bicycles is over at the Vytilla Metro Station. A fresh truck-load is awaited on March 9, it is learnt.

“Already, Cusat has agreed to provide space for four terminals in its premises, for the benefit of students and others. Cycle-docking stations (terminals) can be set up if residents’ associations place their demand. This could also be done in the islands that will be linked by Water Metro ferries. The registration for the bicycle scheme has begun. The first 300 people who register will be given 50 hours of free rides,” metro sources said.