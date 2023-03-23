ADVERTISEMENT

Kochi to be declared clean city by June 5: Mayor

March 23, 2023 10:56 pm | Updated 10:56 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

Mayor M. Anilkumar has called for decentralised waste treatment and treatment of waste at source for a lasting solution to problems posed by the Brahmapuram plant.

He was inaugurating a workshop organised by the Ernakulam District Residents Association Apex Council (EDRAAC) for discussing ways for a scientific solution to the Brahmapuram crisis.

Mr. Anilkumar said biobins should be installed at every household. Apartment complexes should make arrangements for treatment of waste at source at the earliest. However, the Corporation will adopt a favourable approach towards residents not having enough space. The civic body is going ahead with its plan to declare Kochi a ‘clean city’ by June 5.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

In his keynote address, District Collector N.S.K. Umesh said the district administration was duty-bound to avert another crisis like the recent one at Brahmapuram and to implement scientific waste treatment in Ernakulam. The District Disaster Management Authority is on it. Residents’ associations should encourage treatment of waste at source, he said.

Plastic and solid waste could either be scientifically treated or used for making other value-added products for which the associations should cooperate.

ADVERTISEMENT

Related Topics

waste management

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US