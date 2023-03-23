Kochi to be declared clean city by June 5: Mayor

March 23, 2023 10:56 pm | Updated 10:56 pm IST - KOCHI

Mayor M. Anilkumar has called for decentralised waste treatment and treatment of waste at source for a lasting solution to problems posed by the Brahmapuram plant.

He was inaugurating a workshop organised by the Ernakulam District Residents Association Apex Council (EDRAAC) for discussing ways for a scientific solution to the Brahmapuram crisis.

Mr. Anilkumar said biobins should be installed at every household. Apartment complexes should make arrangements for treatment of waste at source at the earliest. However, the Corporation will adopt a favourable approach towards residents not having enough space. The civic body is going ahead with its plan to declare Kochi a ‘clean city’ by June 5.

In his keynote address, District Collector N.S.K. Umesh said the district administration was duty-bound to avert another crisis like the recent one at Brahmapuram and to implement scientific waste treatment in Ernakulam. The District Disaster Management Authority is on it. Residents’ associations should encourage treatment of waste at source, he said.

Plastic and solid waste could either be scientifically treated or used for making other value-added products for which the associations should cooperate.