Kochi-Tel Aviv flights from September

Israeli airlines Arkia will start direct flights from Kochi to Tel Aviv in September.

The summer schedule announced by Cochin International Airport Limited (CIAL) will also see connectivity to Kannur with the operation of three daily flights. New services to Mysore and Indore have also been included in the summer schedule.

The summer schedule is effective from March 31 to October 26. The overall weekly air traffic of CIAL has increased from 1,528 aircraft movements in the current winter schedule to 1,672 in the upcoming summer schedule.

Malaysia Airlines, which had shut down operations two years ago, has announced the resumption of Kochi services with a daily flight, while Malindo and Air Asia will continue the existing services to Kuala Lumpur, said a press release.

Indigo will commence its Kannur service from March 31, with two daily departures at 11.35 a.m. and 9.05 p.m. Mysore flight has been announced by Allianz Air subject to approval from DGCA. Indigo will also start daily flights to Indore.