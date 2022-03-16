Kochi tattooist taken to old studio for evidence collection

Sujeesh P.S., the tattooist accused in seven sexual assault cases, was taken to his old tattoo studio at Alinchuvadu for evidence collection on Wednesday.

Sujeesh had moved to a swankier studio at Kunnumpuram within the Cheranalloor police station limits a few years ago. However, he continued to maintain the much smaller studio at Alinchivadu even after shifting to Kunnumpuram.

While two cases registered by the Cheranalloor police were for alleged offences committed at the new studio, five cases registered by the Palarivattom police were for offences in the old studio.

The police said while the accused continued to deny the charges, he was cooperating with the probe nevertheless.

The accused has been booked under various sections of the Indian Penal Code, including for rape.