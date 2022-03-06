Kochi tattooist remanded in judicial custody

Tattooist Sujeesh P.S., who was charged with sexual assault on women at his studio at Kunnumpuram, was remanded in judicial custody on Sunday.

He was arrested on Saturday and was taken to his studio to collect evidence. The police also seized the digital video recorder of the CCTV system. They will seek him in custody for further investigation. The probe team, in the meantime, began recording statements of victims before a magistrate under Section 164 of the Criminal Procedure Code CrPC, it is learnt.

The artist was booked under various provisions of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

Filmmaker held

The Infopark police arrested Liju, a 30-year-old film director hailing from Mattannur, on the charge of raping a woman multiple times, between December 2020 and June 2021. He was arrested from a shooting location in Kannur on Sunday.