Kochi targets 100% vaccination

Councillors asked to identify those who have not taken jab

An intensive campaign to achieve 100% COVID first dose vaccination will begin in the city soon.

The civic authorities estimate that over 80% of the city residents, including the floating population, have been administered the first dose of the vaccine.

There could be isolated cases of city residents who have skipped the vaccination drive.

The civic administration has decided to look out for such persons and bring them on board, said M. Anilkumar, Mayor.

The search for those who have skipped the first dose of vaccines will be extended to the grass-roots levels.

Councillors have been asked to identify those who have not been given the jab. In two weeks, the city hopes to fully vaccinate its population, the Mayor said.

The local body had earlier launched a mass vaccination drive where over 5,000 persons were vaccinated at one go. The campaign was launched after anticipating the possible hike in the number of cases after Onam. Traders, employees of shops and other commercial establishments were given the jab during the campaign. The vaccination drive, it appears, has paid dividends. Though there has been an increase in the number of cases, hospital beds with ventilator facilities are still available, he said.

Though the vaccines are provided by the government, the civic body is incurring significant expense for providing the infrastructure facilities for the campaign. The civic body needs to provide food for health workers and volunteers, arrange vehicles and provide data entry operators, said T.K. Ashraf, chairman, Health Standing Committee of the Kochi Corporation.

A trend is visible among the city residents, who had their first shot of vaccine from private hospitals, to get their second dose from the civic body.

The focus of the civic body is to attain 100 per cent first dose coverage.

Currently, there are no plans to begin drive-in vaccination, said Mr. Anilkumar.

The civic body is also making efforts to reach out to the bed-ridden persons in the city through health workers. Health workers will go to those persons and vaccinate them, said Mr. Ashraf.