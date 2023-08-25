Kochi taluk employees dedicate Onam celebrations to driver who lost his job

August 25, 2023 07:17 pm | Updated 07:17 pm IST - KOCHI

In a rare gesture of compassion, the employees of the Kochi taluk office will dedicate their Onam celebrations to Antony V.J., also known as Sibu, a temporary driver who lost his job earlier this month.

‘This year’s Onam celebrations with our driver Sibu’ is how they have described their celebrations in a board displayed at the office. A communication has been issued to the staff members to make the cause their social media status till Onam celebrations on Saturday.

“We are mobilising funds, which will be handed over to him during our celebrations in the presence of the District Collector. We have invited him with his family to be part of the celebrations,” said Joseph Antony Hurtis, Deputy Tahsildar, Kochi taluk.

Mr. Sibu had been a driver on daily wages for over six years. He lost his job following the Central government order that no official vehicle should be used beyond 15 years. Accordingly, one of the two vehicles with the taluk office had to be taken off the road, stripping Mr. Sibu of his job. The other vehicle is being driven by a permanent employee.

What endeared him to the staff was his willingness to take up work beyond his mandate of driving. “While other drivers usually stuck to driving alone, he was always in the forefront of various works of the taluk, helping people during the deluge, helping the sea erosion-hit coastal population, and distributing food to migrant workers during the pandemic and during elections. Though his daily wage of ₹750 was restricted to 26 working days a month, he was available even on other days as well,” said Mr. Hurtis.

The news came as a shock for Mr. Sibu, especially since it came during the month of Onam. “I am looking for another job,” he said.