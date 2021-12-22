Kochi suburbs come alive with tourism festivals

KOCHI

22 December 2021 01:15 IST

Curtains up on Cheranalloor village fest and Cochin Carnival

Tourism stakeholders are upbeat, thanks to a slew of tourism festivals that are on in the city suburbs, coinciding with the peak tourist season in the State.

While the month-long Vypeen Folklore Fest began from December 1 at beaches and other destinations in the Goshree islands, the curtains went up on Monday for the Cheranalloor Village Tourism Fest that is being hosted till the end of the month.

The fest that showcases Cheranalloor’s ethnic tourism potential is being hosted jointly by Kerala Tourism, Ernakulam District Tourism Promotion Council and Cheranalloor panchayat. A tree house surrounded by huts readied by members of the tribal community from Pooyamkutty, a food fest, an eating contest, amusement park, exhibition ground for birds, domestic animals, oxen and camels, and pavilions displaying bullock carts and similar modes of ferrying cargo that were in vogue till a few decades ago are among the attractions.

Advertising

Advertising

There are also stalls selling forest and tribal produce, backwater fish and Kuttanad ducks. A State-level tug of war contest in which 32 teams will participate and one exclusively for women, staging of martial and traditional art forms like Kalaripayattu, Chavittunadakam, and Theechamundi Theyyam, a Kudumbasree arts fest would also be organised, said Cheranalloor panchayat president K.G. Rajesh.

Cochin Carnival

A total of 60 clubs are participating in the Cochin Carnival, the flag hoisting of which was conducted on Sunday.

A bicycle speed race was held in the Fort Kochi-Kannamaly-Chellanam-Fort Kochi corridor, in sync with the carnival’s tradition of hosting sports, cultural and arts events. A Konkani song contest was held for the first time, as the Mattancherry-Fort Kochi region is a melting pot of different cultures, said P.J. Josey, treasurer and advisor of Cochin Carnival Society.

The carnival that will end on December 31 with a contest for making papanjis, will see contests in kayaking, angling, quiz and treasure hunt. The popular beach bike race and the carnival procession have been cancelled, considering the difficulty in ensuring physical distancing. But a State-level wrestling match will be held on the Fort Kochi beach.

A kolam contest and cultural events at Pallathu Raman Square, Vasco da Gama Square, Nehru Park, and Bastion Bungalow too are on the cards.