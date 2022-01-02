Kochi students bag eight MGU ranks

Midhula Sekhar

Kochi

02 January 2022 20:09 IST

Students of Bharat Mata College, Thrikkakara, have bagged eight ranks in two streams in the examinations conducted by Mahatma Gandhi University.

While Midhula Sekhar won the first rank in the M.Com. examination, Arya S. won the third rank, Archana Devi the fourth rank and Neenu Jose the eighth rank.

Similarly, in the M.Sc. Pharmaceutical Chemistry examination, Anjana Sreekumar secured the first rank while Aljasia Salim won the second rank, Mumtaz M.J. the sixth rank and Sharu Shan the seventh rank.