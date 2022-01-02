Kochi

Kochi students bag eight MGU ranks

Midhula Sekhar  

Students of Bharat Mata College, Thrikkakara, have bagged eight ranks in two streams in the examinations conducted by Mahatma Gandhi University.

While Midhula Sekhar won the first rank in the M.Com. examination, Arya S. won the third rank, Archana Devi the fourth rank and Neenu Jose the eighth rank.

Anjana Sreekumar

Anjana Sreekumar  

Similarly, in the M.Sc. Pharmaceutical Chemistry examination, Anjana Sreekumar secured the first rank while Aljasia Salim won the second rank, Mumtaz M.J. the sixth rank and Sharu Shan the seventh rank.


Our code of editorial values

Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jan 2, 2022 8:10:25 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Kochi/kochi-students-bag-eight-mgu-ranks/article38093611.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY