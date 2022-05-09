Kochi startup wins innovation challenge
Special correspondent
KOCHI
The Kochi-based startup Fuselage Innovations Pvt. Ltd. has won the first prize of ₹30 lakh for smart agricultural innovation at the National Innovation Challenge jointly organised by Kerala Startup Mission and Hitachi India.
Devan Chandrashekharan of Fuselage Innovations said the results of a month-long online competition was announced here early this month. The startup was chosen for its demonstration on use of drones for agricultural purposes.
