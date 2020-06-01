Kochi start-up selected for DSCI incubation programme

KOCHI

01 June 2020 23:57 IST

A Kochi-based cybersecurity start-up, Technisanct, has been selected by the Data Security Council of India (DSCI) for its incubation programme.

DSCI, set up by the National Association of Software and Service Companies (NASSCOM), is the premier industry body for data protection in the country, making cyberspace safe and secure by establishing the best practices, standards, and initiatives in cybersecurity and privacy.

According to a press release from the company, only six start-ups could make it to the final list. The online incubation programme will offer various benefits, including mentor connect, access to top executives in the industry, and benefits from DSCI networks helping start-ups easily connect to the market, enabling further scale-up of the product.

