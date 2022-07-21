Kochi start-up digitises services of co-operative banks across India

If over 140 service cooperative banks in the State now boast round-the-clock digital banking at par with new-generation banks, then they have the Kochi-based Ewire Softtech Private Limited, a fintech start-up incubated at the Kinfra Hi-Tech Park at Kalamassery, to thank.

Launched in 2018 with just four persons drawn from banking and telecom sectors, the company now has four offices across the country and 63 employees with a pan-India expansion well on the cards. Recently, it won the ‘best fintech start-up’ award at the IndiaFirst Tech Startup Conclave and Awards organised by the All India Council for Robotics and Automation with the support of the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology.

Facilitating digitisation of services of financial institutions and cooperative banks remains at the core of Ewire Softtech. “We are now on the verge of kick-starting a pilot project of digitising five service cooperative banks in Uttar Pradesh, succeeding which we may get approval for the same in over 53,000 cooperative banks there. We have also digitised services of three cooperative banks in Karnataka with more on the cards,” said Sajeev P. chief operating officer. Besides, the start-up has presence in Australia, UK, UAE, and Cambodia.

The company also handles round-the-clock customer care operations of its clients. Prepaid debt, ATM and commercial cards, and QR code-based warranty management are some of the focal areas of Ewire. They work with its own state-of-the-art infrastructure, which provides virtual wallet, prepaid debit cards, loyalty cards, and insurance.

“The Kerala Financial Corporation granted us a seed fund of ₹50 lakh a year ago as part of the government’s start-up loan scheme, and it has gone a long way in helping scale up our growth. We are poised for a national-level expansion thanks to our niche services, revenue model, and growth trajectory,” said Mr. Sajeev.