Kochi stares at a health crisis as mosquito menace goes unchecked

Several cases of vector-borne diseases being reported from city; civic body plans to deploy six squads to implement pest-control programmes from Wednesday

The Hindu Bureau KOCHI
October 23, 2022 21:42 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

Mosquito control measures initiated by the Kochi Corporation appear to be inadequate to check the menace. A scene from the Chilavannoor Canal where mosquito larvae is increasing by the day. | Photo Credit: H. VIBHU

ADVERTISEMENT

The Kochi Corporation is staring at another health crisis with increased mosquito menace being reported from different parts of the city. Several cases of vector-borne diseases such as dengue fever have been reported, which is considered as an indicator of the impending health crisis.

Annually, the severity of mosquito attack intensifies during the November-December period. However, this time, it has intensified a few weeks earlier than usual. The civic administrators blamed it on the intermittent showers the city received earlier.

Mosquitoes breed in the water that gets pooled in abandoned plots and open areas, resulting in an increase in their population, said health standing committee chairman T.K. Ashraf.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Antony Kureethara, the leader of the Congress in the council, criticised the civic administration for failing to effectively implement pest control measures. Though the administrators often spoke about grand programmes for improving the lives of people, nothing happened on the ground, he said. The plan for controlling mosquito menace was one such programme that failed to take off, he added.

Mr. Ashraf said the civic body had chalked out a series of mosquito-control measures. The programmes will be implemented from Wednesday. Six squads would be deployed in different parts of the city, he said.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

He sought the support of residents to control the menace. It has been reported that septic tanks in city buildings had turned breeding grounds for mosquitoes. Nearly 70% of the mosquito population was bred in such tanks. The residents should take steps to seal the leaks in such tanks and cover the windpipes of toilets with nets, he said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app