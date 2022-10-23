Kochi stares at a health crisis as mosquito menace goes unchecked

Several cases of vector-borne diseases being reported from city; civic body plans to deploy six squads to implement pest-control programmes from Wednesday

Mosquito control measures initiated by the Kochi Corporation appear to be inadequate to check the menace. A scene from the Chilavannoor Canal where mosquito larvae is increasing by the day. | Photo Credit: H. VIBHU

Several cases of vector-borne diseases being reported from city; civic body plans to deploy six squads to implement pest-control programmes from Wednesday

The Kochi Corporation is staring at another health crisis with increased mosquito menace being reported from different parts of the city. Several cases of vector-borne diseases such as dengue fever have been reported, which is considered as an indicator of the impending health crisis.

Annually, the severity of mosquito attack intensifies during the November-December period. However, this time, it has intensified a few weeks earlier than usual. The civic administrators blamed it on the intermittent showers the city received earlier.

Mosquitoes breed in the water that gets pooled in abandoned plots and open areas, resulting in an increase in their population, said health standing committee chairman T.K. Ashraf.

Antony Kureethara, the leader of the Congress in the council, criticised the civic administration for failing to effectively implement pest control measures. Though the administrators often spoke about grand programmes for improving the lives of people, nothing happened on the ground, he said. The plan for controlling mosquito menace was one such programme that failed to take off, he added.

Mr. Ashraf said the civic body had chalked out a series of mosquito-control measures. The programmes will be implemented from Wednesday. Six squads would be deployed in different parts of the city, he said.

He sought the support of residents to control the menace. It has been reported that septic tanks in city buildings had turned breeding grounds for mosquitoes. Nearly 70% of the mosquito population was bred in such tanks. The residents should take steps to seal the leaks in such tanks and cover the windpipes of toilets with nets, he said.