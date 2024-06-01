Kochi roadshow of Dakshin Bharat Utsav held

Aimed at showcasing the tourism potential of south Indian States, the Dakshin Bharat Utsav–2024 will be held on June 15 and 16 at Palace Grounds in Bengaluru. A roadshow in Kochi as part of the event was inaugurated by Jose Pradeep, president of Kerala Travel Mart (KTM) Society, on Saturday.

The event is being organised by the Federation of Karnataka Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FKCCI) in collaboration with the Department of Tourism, Government of Karnataka. The two-day Utsav has been meticulously designed to engage and empower tourism stakeholders.

A diverse array of activities are lined up, including a Tourism Investors’ Meet, an exhibition focused on the rich culture, cuisine, and tourism offerings of southern States, conferences, and also invaluable networking opportunities through B2B and B2G interactions. It would be a good opportunity for MSMEs to invest in the tourism sector in these States, said M.G. Balakrishna, senior vice president, FKCCI, at the Kochi roadshow.

Mr. Balakrishna added that the Dakshin Bharat Utsav would enhance the market presence of stakeholders while also providing a platform to connect, learn, and grow within the travel and tourism industries. Through strategic partnerships and innovative initiatives, the Utsav seeks to foster inclusive growth, create employment opportunities, and propel south India to the forefront of the global tourism map.

