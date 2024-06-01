GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Lok Sabha and Assembly Elections Results with The Hindu

Kochi roadshow of Dakshin Bharat Utsav held

Published - June 01, 2024 09:45 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

Aimed at showcasing the tourism potential of south Indian States, the Dakshin Bharat Utsav–2024 will be held on June 15 and 16 at Palace Grounds in Bengaluru. A roadshow in Kochi as part of the event was inaugurated by Jose Pradeep, president of Kerala Travel Mart (KTM) Society, on Saturday.

The event is being organised by the Federation of Karnataka Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FKCCI) in collaboration with the Department of Tourism, Government of Karnataka. The two-day Utsav has been meticulously designed to engage and empower tourism stakeholders.

A diverse array of activities are lined up, including a Tourism Investors’ Meet, an exhibition focused on the rich culture, cuisine, and tourism offerings of southern States, conferences, and also invaluable networking opportunities through B2B and B2G interactions. It would be a good opportunity for MSMEs to invest in the tourism sector in these States, said M.G. Balakrishna, senior vice president, FKCCI, at the Kochi roadshow.

Mr. Balakrishna added that the Dakshin Bharat Utsav would enhance the market presence of stakeholders while also providing a platform to connect, learn, and grow within the travel and tourism industries. Through strategic partnerships and innovative initiatives, the Utsav seeks to foster inclusive growth, create employment opportunities, and propel south India to the forefront of the global tourism map.

Related Topics

tourism / Kochi

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.