Kochi restaurant shut after food safety officials seize stale food

January 03, 2023 08:29 pm | Updated 08:29 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

A city hotel was closed down on Tuesday after officials of the Food Safety department seized stale food during a State-wide raid. The raids were held following the death of a nurse after she reportedly consumed ‘kuzhimanthi’ and ‘alfahm’ from a restaurant on the outskirts of Kottayam on Monday.

The hotel at Pallimukku was told to down shutters after officials found stale food, including meat, during the surprise raid. Food Safety department officials refused to divulge other details of the inspections. They said information on the raids had been presented before the Commissionerate of Food Safety in Thiruvananthapuram.

The raids on Tuesday were held amid complaints of food poisoning reported on New Year’s Eve. Action would be taken against eateries without licence and registration, they said.

