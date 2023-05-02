HamberMenu
  1. Karnataka Elections
  2. SEARCH Icon
  1. Karnataka Elections
  2. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Kochi residents fume over delay in restoring roads trenched for city gas pipe laying work

May 02, 2023 08:39 pm | Updated 08:39 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

Indiscriminate trenching of byroads on the eastern side of NH Bypass and a few other locales in the city as part of the city gas distribution project, and the delay in restoring them have left residents and motorists seething in anger.

The alleged delay by IndianOil-Adani Gas Pvt Ltd (IOAGPL) in restoring the roads has led to a precarious situation where vehicles get trapped in such slushy portions. The onset of summer rain has further led to the sinking of many such improperly restored roads.

“With half the road width trenched and left in a half-baked condition, residents in my neighbourhood are being denied their fundamental right to travel, “ said A.S. Boban, secretary of Kaniapilly Road-Puthiya Road Residents’ Association. “I am witness to vehicles getting entrapped in many of the improperly restored roads. Making matters worse, drinking water supply of many households in the area has been disrupted since unscientific trenching damaged water pipelines,” he added.

Yet another resident Nisar Karukapadath spoke of how he and many other members of Soubhagya Lane insisted that workers fully restore the paver-block road that was to be trenched for laying gas pipelines, considering the hassles that motorists and pedestrians have been enduring in other trenched roads.

There have also been complaints of exposed parts of pipelines endangering the life of road users, especially at turnings.

Responding to the concerns, Mayor M. Anilkumar said the IOAGPL is duty-bound to fully restore roads that are trenched, as per a decision taken by the State government. “This included bitumen overlay of the surface.”

Corporation sources said that they have received complaints of water pipelines of a few houses and a few drains getting damaged due to trenching. “Instructions were given to IOAGPL personnel to restore them urgently. They have deployed different contractors for different components of the gas pipeline works, and this is causing confusion.”

Related Topics

road transport

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.