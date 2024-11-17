Kochi researcher to embark on Antarctic expedition soon

A young researcher from a city college is set to participate in the 44th scientific expedition to Antarctica next month.

Femi Anna Thomas, Assistant Professor in the Department of Zoology at Union Christian College, will join the Indian contingent travelling to Antarctica. She is scheduled to depart on December 17 after completing a seven-day training programme at the National Centre for Polar and Ocean Research, Goa. From there, she will proceed to South Africa and then to Antarctica.

Ms. Thomas will stay in Antarctica till March 2025 to conduct research on ‘Understanding microplastic pollution and plastisphere community dynamics in Antarctic environments: Implications for conservation and management,’ according to a communication. She will carry out ocean sampling and also work on lakes near to Indian Antarctic stations Bharati and Maitri, the communication said.

Ms. Thomas had earlier participated in Indian Arctic Expeditions in 2017 and 2018. In Antarctica, she will focus on microplastics and microbes in the South Pole, the communication said.

