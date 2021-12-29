Kochi remembers M.K.K. Nair

Annual productivity awards given away to industrial units

The city remembered the first chairman and managing director of Fertilizers and Chemicals Travancore (FACT) M.K.K. Nair with a function at Kalamassery on Tuesday where Industries Minister P. Rajeeve gave away the FACT-MKK Nair annual productivity awards to industrial units in the State.

Chairman and managing director of FACT Kishor Rungta said his illustrious predecessor is remembered and revered for his contributions to FACT and the State. As the first chairman and managing director of FACT, he led the company for a decade in its time of growth.

Known also as a lover and patron of fine arts, he came to Kerala at a time when industrialisation was the national motto. He oversaw the development of FACT into one of the major industrial units in Kerala.

More initiatives

It was during his tenure that a new ammonium sulphate plant, FACT Engineering and Design Organisation (FEDO) and FACT Engineering Works (FEW) were set up and work on the establishment of a higher capacity second fertiliser production unit started at Ambalamedu.

M.K.K. Nair, also the founder-president of FACT Lalita Kalakendra, was an eminent personality whose presence was widely established in the management and cultural fields of Kerala.

He was a doyen among management experts and a visionary, said Mr. Rungta. He said FACT had celebrated the birth centenary of M.K.K. Nair last year with Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan inaugurating the event.

Secretary general of FACT Workers’ Organisation and a FACT veteran Geroge Thomas recalled M.K.K. Nair as a model for all heading industrial institutions.

CICC Jayachandran, a book publisher in Kochi, recalled M.K.K. Nair as a great management guru. His autobiography, Aarodum Paribhavam Illathe, should be read by all civil service aspirants, he said.