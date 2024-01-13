Kochi Regional Passport Office enters Instagram

January 13, 2024 09:11 pm | Updated 09:11 pm IST - KOCHI

The Regional Passport Office (RPO), Kochi, has now marked its presence on the popular social media platform Instagram as part of its efforts to reach out to more people by leveraging social media.

Union Minister of State for External Affairs V. Muraleedharan launched the Instagram page of RPO, Kochi, with the handle ‘rpocochin’, alongside the inauguration of the relocated Passport Seva Kendra-Kottayam on January 12.

In its maiden post on the Instagram page, the passport office shared its intention to disseminate passport-related updates and information to maximum applicants. Plans are also afoot to utilise the page as a platform to address doubts and grievances of passport applicants.

Till now, the office has been very active on other social media platforms like Facebook and X and has shared details of its official Instagram account through its official X handle. The move to join Instagram was taken because of its popularity among youngsters, said Midhun T.R., Regional Passport Officer, Kochi.

