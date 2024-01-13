GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Kochi Regional Passport Office enters Instagram

January 13, 2024 09:11 pm | Updated 09:11 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

The Regional Passport Office (RPO), Kochi, has now marked its presence on the popular social media platform Instagram as part of its efforts to reach out to more people by leveraging social media.

Union Minister of State for External Affairs V. Muraleedharan launched the Instagram page of RPO, Kochi, with the handle ‘rpocochin’, alongside the inauguration of the relocated Passport Seva Kendra-Kottayam on January 12.

In its maiden post on the Instagram page, the passport office shared its intention to disseminate passport-related updates and information to maximum applicants. Plans are also afoot to utilise the page as a platform to address doubts and grievances of passport applicants.

Till now, the office has been very active on other social media platforms like Facebook and X and has shared details of its official Instagram account through its official X handle. The move to join Instagram was taken because of its popularity among youngsters, said Midhun T.R., Regional Passport Officer, Kochi.

Related Topics

Kochi / Kerala

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.