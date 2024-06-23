Kochi regional passport office chosen best in country

The Kochi regional passport office has been adjudged the best passport office in the country.

Union Minister of State for External Affairs Kirti Vardhan Singh handed over the award to Kochi regional passport officer Midhun T.R. at a function held in New Delhi on June 22 (Saturday). The office had aced almost all criteria for assessing the efficiency of passport offices.

“This is indeed a motivation for us to deliver better public service,” the regional passport office posted in its official ‘X’ handle. M.N. Bertin and Leanto Antony of the Kochi office were adjudged the best granting officer and verification officer respectively in the country.

Over six lakh passports and more than 1.10 lakh police clearance certificates were processed through the Kochi office last year. Passport Seva Kendras under the Kochi regional office handle around 3,700 passport-related applications a day. The Kochi office tops in making available slots at Seva Kendras online and the shortest turnaround time between interview at the Kendra and dispatch of passports to applicants.

The office also operates a ‘social media cell’ leveraging various platforms to minimise the number of pending passport applications and finding quick solutions to applicants’ passport-related issues.