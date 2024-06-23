GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Kochi regional passport office chosen best in country

Published - June 23, 2024 12:59 am IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

The Kochi regional passport office has been adjudged the best passport office in the country.

Union Minister of State for External Affairs Kirti Vardhan Singh handed over the award to Kochi regional passport officer Midhun T.R. at a function held in New Delhi on June 22 (Saturday). The office had aced almost all criteria for assessing the efficiency of passport offices.

“This is indeed a motivation for us to deliver better public service,” the regional passport office posted in its official ‘X’ handle. M.N. Bertin and Leanto Antony of the Kochi office were adjudged the best granting officer and verification officer respectively in the country.

Over six lakh passports and more than 1.10 lakh police clearance certificates were processed through the Kochi office last year. Passport Seva Kendras under the Kochi regional office handle around 3,700 passport-related applications a day. The Kochi office tops in making available slots at Seva Kendras online and the shortest turnaround time between interview at the Kendra and dispatch of passports to applicants.

The office also operates a ‘social media cell’ leveraging various platforms to minimise the number of pending passport applications and finding quick solutions to applicants’ passport-related issues.

Related Topics

Kochi / Kerala

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.