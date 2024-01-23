Kochi regaining its space in MICE tourism post-pandemic

January 23, 2024 09:27 pm | Updated 09:27 pm IST - KOCHI

Kochi is regaining its place as a preferred destination for Meetings Incentives Conventions and Exhibitions (MICE) tourism, post the pandemic.

But, there are infrastructure shortfalls in the form of inadequate bridge and road connectivity, including in the vicinity of convention centres and hotels. A case in point is the serpentine traffic hold-up on the two-lane bridge, that is the first of the trio of Goshree bridges, which often spills over to High Court Junction on one side and on to Container Road and Vypeen on the other when a mega event is held at convention centres in the vicinity.

Tourism sources said Kochi had of late been hosting conferences which witnessed participation of 7,000 to 10,000 delegates. “This keeps the cash register of prominent hotel chains, that also have convention centres on the premises, ringing. Other tourism stakeholders, including taxi owners and drivers, hotels and shops in tourist locales that they visit, operators of eateries, travel guides, and many others stand to earn approximately ₹100 crore since most doctors and other delegates who come to attend conferences spend around a week visiting popular locales in the State,” they added.

Delegates attending such events are mostly put up in star-rated hotels within Ernakulam district, which together have around 4,500 rooms, and also in hotels in neighbouring districts if needed. Many such hotels also host sub-events of the conferences.

Wedding destination

John A.E., general manager of KTDC-owned Bolgatty Palace and Island Resort which has a convention centre as well, said Kerala was fast becoming a wedding destination as well. “The hosts generally arrange two-night stay for guests attending such events. Bolgatty has been hosting an average of six weddings every month, during the past year. This helped improve room occupancy to 80%,” he said, adding that the construction of a bridge parallel to the congested first Goshree bridge would further increase the number of conventions and weddings held at the hotel.

Goshree islanders and others who commute daily through the first Goshree bridge have been demanding that the Goshree Islands Development Authority (GIDA) and other agencies augment bridge and road infrastructure in Kochi, considering that it is a preferred destination for MICE tourism.

On the sheer volume of business that MICE events bring to any destination, Kerala Travel Mart (KTM) Society general secretary Jobin J. Akkarakalam said neighbouring districts too benefited when guests checked out tourism locations and products such as houseboats. “The availability of wide, well-maintained roads, highways and bridges is crucial for this,” he added.

Kochi’s rise as a prime hub for hosting national and international events could be attributed to a confluence of factors, said Crowne Plaza general manager Dinesh Rai. “The influx of international hotel brands, coupled with developments in key sectors and improved connectivity, positions Kochi as a dynamic city capable of hosting large-scale events. With its cultural richness adding to the allure, Kochi has become not just a popular destination, but a thriving centre for global interactions and economic activities,” he said.

