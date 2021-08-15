‘Kochi Refinery’s oxygen production capacity to be utilised to meet third COVID-19 wave’

KOCHI

15 August 2021 19:01 IST

Facility will be able to bring out 32 oxygen cylinders an hour, says official

The Kochi Refinery of Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited (BPCL) will be able to bring out 32 oxygen cylinders an hour to meet any emergency that may arise from a possible third wave of COVID-19, refinery executive director Sanjay Khanna has said. He said the refinery’s oxygen production capacity would be utilised to meet any situation the health sector would face if there was a third COVID wave.

Mr. Khanna was speaking to reporters at a meet-the-press programme organised by the Ernakulam Press Club here on Sunday. He said the refinery had set up a 1.2-km oxygen pipeline earlier to the COVID-19 treatment centre near the refinery under the aegis of BPCL.

Industries Minister P. Rajeeve, who participated in the programme, said the State’s response to the second wave of the pandemic had taken all sections of society into consideration. He said the government had constituted a committee to come up with a study on the Amballur Electronics Park. Digital mapping of the area would be done to ensure that there was no violation of environmental laws.

