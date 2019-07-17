Kochi Refinery, Cusat ink deal

The BPCL Kochi Refinery and the Cochin University of Science and Technology (Cusat) have decided to join hands in safety studies and research.

The collaboration envisages promotion of research cooperation and exchange of scientific materials and information between the two entities, says a press release from BPCL here. The activities planned include industry-academia interfaces in several areas such as industrial training, exchange of faculty and joint research activities.

In this connection, a Memorandum of Understanding was signed between Safety and Fire Engineering Division, School of Engineering, Cusat, and BPCL Kochi Refinery on Monday that provides a formal basis for initiating broader interaction. The MoU was signed by Kochi Refinery executive director Prasad K. Panicker and Cusat Registrar K. Ajitha.