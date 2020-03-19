Kochi ranked 21 among Smart Cities

Kochi city has improved its position several notches by taking a leap from 54 in September last year to 21 on the list of 100 smart cities under the Smart Cities Mission.

The new rankings take into account several Smart City projects being implemented by the Cochin Smart Mission Limited.

“The CSML has faced many issues relating to availability of land, lack of bidders and the like. We are almost in the last phase of the tender procedures and many projects are ongoing. Kochi has now moved to the higher ranking as efforts in the implementation of projects carried out by Cochin Smart Mission Limited got a higher weightage. A Smart City can do a lot of things for the improvement of the life of the citizens in the city. We hope that all the projects taken up by the Kochi Smart City will help in the quality of living of people in the city,” said Alkesh Kumar Sharma, CEO of CSML.

The revised city ranking formula had taken into consideration several criteria including value of tendered projects, value of projects for which work order had been issued, value of completed projects and value of convergence projects.

Projects worth 65% of Smart City funding are in various stages of implementation right now and CSML expects to award projects costing ₹150 crore in the coming months. These projects include redevelopment of Ernakulam market, housing tower at Thuruthy and the intelligent city surveillance system, a spokesperson said.