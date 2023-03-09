ADVERTISEMENT

Kochi port’s green initiatives make steady progress

March 09, 2023 06:33 pm | Updated 06:33 pm IST - KOCHI

Authority to implement a slew of other projects as part of nation-wide effort for greening ports

The Hindu Bureau

While the Cochin Port Authority (CPA) has commissioned a ground-mounted 100 kWp (kilowatt peak power) solar photovoltaic (PV) project at an investment of ₹58 lakh and a roof-top 150 kWp solar PV project at a cost of ₹99 lakh as part of the authority’s initiatives to reduce carbon emissions, it will implement a slew of other projects as part of a nation-wide effort for greening ports and their operations.

The proposals at the port include a 1.5 MWp (megawatts peak power) grid-connected floating solar PV project in the backwaters close to the port walkway at an investment of over ₹6 six crore under the Renewable Energy Service Company (RESCO) model. The project is awaiting clearance from the Kerala State Electricity Regulatory Commission.

The port authority has also invited bids for setting up 6 MVA (Mega Volt Ampere) onshore power supply facilities for queues 8 and 9 for servicing international cruise vessels at a cost of ₹22.34 crore. The tenders are expected to be opened later this month. The project is being implemented with a grant from the Shipping Ministry under the SagarMala project.

Besides, the port is also setting up a 350 kWp grid-connected rooftop solar PV project at the port quarters and Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) buildings at a cost of ₹1.57 crore. Bids for the work are expected to be issued after consultants are appointed for the initiative.

According to estimates, port activities and the entire maritime sector, excluding military operations, account for 1% of the total greenhouse gas emissions in the transport sector. The Ministry has unveiled a slew of measures, including greening activities of port property with plantations, tapping of energy sources such as solar, wind mills, and floating panels and by adopting green policies, including in areas of research.

The fight against harmful emissions in the port sector will be fought on several fronts, including in energy management, tapping of new sources of power, management of emissions through adoption of alternative sources, and adoption of new technologies.

