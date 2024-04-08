Kochi port’s cruise business holds steady 

April 08, 2024 01:25 am | Updated 01:25 am IST - KOCHI

Kochi port under the Cochin Port Authority hosted 52,915 passengers on board 43 cruise ships during the financial year 2023-24, which included 25 foreign cruise vessels with 20,843 passengers and 17 domestic cruise vessels with 32,072 passengers, indicating a steady growth in the cruise business being generated by the port, which has emerged as the leading cruise destination in the country.

As against an average of 1,174 passengers a call during 2022-23, the average passengers per call during 2023-24 increased to 1,260. The fact that there was a 7.3% increase in the number of average passengers in the domestic cruise calls was indicative of the growing interest in cruise tourism in the domestic circuit, said the port authority here.

There were eight maiden cruise calls (Celebrity Edge, Celebrity Millennium, Bolette, Riviera, Le Jacques Cartier, Silver Moon, Viking Sky, and Seven Seas Mariner) during the financial year that just concluded, as more cruise operators are eyeing the potential of Kochi as a destination.

Cruise vessel arrivals at Kochi have been steady except for the two years of COVID-19 pandemic, when a virtual international shutdown in cruise tourism hit the business across the globe. The number of vessels calling at Kochi in 2012-13 was 42. During 2022-23, the number of cruise vessels that arrived here stood at 31.

The port authority has made it a point to turn the port into a major cruise destination and offers services of international standards. Major cruise lines like Cunard Lines, Royal Caribbean Lines, Aida Cruises, and Costa Cruises make regular visits to Kochi every year.

The Port services the cruise vessels at two facilities - the dedicated terminals Samudrika and Sagarika at Ernakulam Wharf. These terminals are fully air-conditioned and offer all cruise passenger facilities like statutory clearances.

The port has also a fully dedicated 24x7 cruise cell to service all requirements of the vessels. Walk-in-berthing, assured quality bunkers, fresh water services, and grey water reception facility are also available.