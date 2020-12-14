Kochi port registers major decline in cargo movement

Kochi

14 December 2020

Cargo throughput falls by 17% against national average of 11%

The impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on global shipping business has been reflected across major ports in the country, with the Kochi port, among others, registering a substantial fall in cargo throughput between April and November this year when compared to the same period last year.

According to figures from Indian Ports Association, cargo throughput at Kochi fell more than 17% as against the national average for major ports of nearly 11%. The Kochi port handled 1,81,95,000 tonnes of cargo between April and November this year as against 2,21,12,000 tonnes during the April-November period in 2019.

The other major ports in the country too experienced fall in business during the period, showed the IPA figures, though Mormugao recorded nearly 18% increase in cargo throughput.

The Mumbai port suffered a fall in throughput of 18%, while the Jawaharlal Nehru Port Trust (JNPT) suffered a 14% fall in cargo throughput. The Chennai port suffered a fall of nearly 20%. The steepest fall has been noticed in the movement of petroleum products across the ports.

However, container movement through the Cochin international transshipment terminal registered a marginal increase during the period under review. According to IPA figures, containerised cargo movement went up from 4,10,000 TEUs to 4,12,000 TEUs during the April-November period this year.