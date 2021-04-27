Kochi police stations get sanitary napkin vending units

In a move aimed at making police stations more women-friendly, the Kochi City Police on Monday inaugurated a scheme under which sanitary napkin vending machines will be set up at 26 stations within its limits.

Deputy Commissioner (Law and Order and Traffic) Aishwarya Dongre inaugurated the scheme at the Ernakulam Town police station.

During the event held in compliance with COVID-19 protocol, the station house officers of the Women’s Cell, women’s police station, Ernakulam Town, and Central and Hill Palace police stations received the units from Ms. Dongre.

The operation of the vending units was demonstrated on the occasion. The machines will be set up at the remaining police stations and related offices within the city police limits in the next couple of days.

The units were sourced from Haryana and Tamil Nadu. Ms. Dongre said the initiative was aimed at ensuring the health and hygiene of women police personnel who had to work round the clock. It was the first such initiative in the department anywhere in the State and should be embraced as a model in all places where women were employed, she added.