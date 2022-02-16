Kochi police set to revive School Protection Groups

SPGs had come into force as a common platform for roping in the local community in the safety of school students

Alarmed by the soaring menace of drugs among youngsters, the city police are gearing up to revive the School Protection Groups (SPGs), which had almost fallen defunct since the outbreak of COVID-19 two years ago.

SPGs had come into force about seven years ago as a common platform for roping in the local community in the safety of school students and functioning of schools without any hiccup.

“They had not been functioning properly since the outbreak of the pandemic as schools had remained closed for large part. We are planning to bring back them into life especially in the wake of increasing incidents of drugs among youngsters,” said T.U. Kuriakose, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Law and Order), Kochi City.

SPGs were constituted of police and excise officials, representatives of Parents Teachers Associations, students, and teachers. Besides, it also served as a platform for bringing in people from various walks of life in the vicinity of schools. Thus traders, and autorickshaw operators were also made stakeholders in the safety of children.

“SPGs met every month and were very effective, especially in gathering information that helped authorities to keep a tab over the suspicious activities around the schools. The frequent visit of the police to the schools also created an element of fear among students and served as a deterrent against handling drugs. It also gave students an opportunity to interact with police and motivated them to share what little information they come across,” said Mahitha Vipinachandran, a school counsellor associated with the Women and Child Development Department.

Meanwhile, the Student Police Cadets (SPC), another platform that has helped to fight the drug menace, resumed physical training on Wednesday. There are nearly 1000 cadets across 25 schools in the district.

“We have been creating awareness among the student community by turning SPCs as brand ambassadors of our project Kerala Against Addiction. Our cadets also serve as informers about the illicit sale of intoxicants in the vicinity of the schools. We have been conducting two sessions, including indoor and outdoor activities, in the schools in a week” said Sooraj Kumar M.B, assistant nodal officer, SPC, Ernakulam.