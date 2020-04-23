Kochi police set to keep lockdown relaxation under control

The Kochi City police have devised a two-pronged strategy to keep things under control during the partial lifting of the lockdown in the city, except in the two hotspots, on Friday.

The boundaries leading to the hotspots — Chullikkal and Kathrikadavu — have been fully demarcated with red paint showing their status painted on the roads at intersections. Barricades were put up restricting entry and exit from the hotspots.

“We will conduct a drone surveillance of the hotspots on Friday. There will be just two entry and exit points for the hotspots and people inside will not be let out and those from outside will not be allowed in except in case of medical emergencies. Banks and other financial institutions within the hotspots will remain shut and only ATMs will function,” said G. Poonguzhali, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Law and Order), Kochi City.

Shops dealing in groceries and provisions will be allowed to function only from 10 a.m. to 1.30 p.m. with the first hour reserved for senior citizens considering their vulnerability to the disease. Shops will be allowed to cater only for residents within the hotspots.

The rest of the city will operate as per the detailed instructions brought out by the government last week ahead of the categorisation of areas into different zones.

“Private vehicles with registration numbers ending with odd numbers will be allowed on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays and even numbers on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays. No such restriction will be there on Sundays. We are anticipating some confusion initially since the city is not used to such an arrangement before. We are planning extensive awareness promotions, especially over social media,” said Ms. Poonguzhali.

Public transport will continue to remain fully suspended while no public gatherings of any sort will be permitted. Places of worship will remain closed. IT and IT-Enabled Services will be allowed to function with half the staff strength while hotels will be allowed to serve takeaways. Construction and allied sectors will also resume activities. Grocery and provision stores will continue to function between 7 a.m. and 5 p.m.

Traffic cops and home guards have been called back from the picketing duty and redeployed for their normal traffic duties anticipating spike in traffic after the more than a month-long complete lockdown. However, home guards posted at migrant labour camps will continue the duty at camps.