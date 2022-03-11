Kochi police register three sexual abuse cases against make-up artist

Hardly a week after six cases were registered against a tattooist in Kochi for sexually abusing his women clients, the City police on Friday registered three cases against a bridal make-up artist on similar grounds.

The accused has been identified as Anez Ansari, who runs a popular bridal make-up studio in the city. All three cases have been registered by the Palarivattom police, invoking Section 354 (assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty) of the Indian Penal Code.

“The man has gone absconding after the first revelations against him created a stir on social media 10-12 days back. We have issued a lookout circular against him,” said C.H. Nagaraju, District Police Chief (Kochi City).

The City police received all three complaints over e-mail on Thursday since all the complainants were out of the State. All three were allegedly abused during the course of their make-up at his studio just hours before their wedding, leaving them with little room to expose him. While two cases pertain to 2015, the third one is from 2021.

“We contacted the complainants over phone and e-mail and collected more details about their petitions. For the time being, we have enough material to launch the investigation. We will search his studio and record the statement of witnesses. The possibility of recording the statements of complainants over video conferencing will be explored,” said Mr. Nagaraju.

The complainants had reportedly shared the incident with their family members a few days after they were allegedly assaulted. The police will collect their statements as well.