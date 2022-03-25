Kochi police likely to reintroduce steps against drunk driving shortly

Use of breath analysers was mostly suspended since COVID-19 outbreak in 2020

Tipplers may better be on their guard. For, the days of driving after enjoying one’s drink seem set to come to an end. After going easy on drunk driving for more than two years in view of the health hazards associated with it during a pandemic, the police are reportedly considering reintroducing the drive shortly.

“We are awaiting the requisite direction. It is likely to be introduced from April,” said Kuriakose V.U., Deputy Police Commissioner (Law and Order), Kochi City.

The police had more or less suspended using breath analysers to detect drunk driving since the outbreak of COVID-19 in 2020. In rare cases, where the driver is suspected of being drunk during routine checks, the police take the person to the hospital for medical test.

In some cases, the police take the suspects to stations and use the alcoholmeter since it involves the use of separate disposable straws for measuring blood alcohol content. Alcohol level exceeding 30 mg per 100 ml of blood attracts a case for driving under the influence of alcohol, said a civil police officer.

“Of course, drunk driving would have increased in the absence of targeted police checks. Taking motorists for medical test poses many practical problems. A reintroduction of the drive needs the green signal from the Health department. Once we get it, we will go about the enforcement with full vigour,” said K. Karthick, District Police Chief (Ernakulam Rural).

Police officers on the ground said motorists were taking advantage of the absence of police checking, which in the pre-COVID period was effective in view of the steep hike in fines for traffic offences.

“Before COVID-19, when the police checking was strict, we used to arrange cabs for our customers. But since then we have stopped it since almost all of them come driving since there is no police checking,” said an employee at a bar in the city.