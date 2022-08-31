Kochi police chalk out strict traffic regulations, parking restrictions ahead of PM Modi’s visit

The Hindu Bureau KOCHI
August 31, 2022 18:31 IST

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will launch Kochi Metro’s 1.8-kilometre Pettah-S.N. Junction extension on Thursday. | Photo Credit: Thulasi Kakkat

The Kochi City police have chalked out elaborate traffic regulations and parking restrictions lasting nearly 24 hours in connection with the arrival of Prime Minister Narendra Modi for a two-day visit of the City on September 2.

The regulations in the City and West Kochi areas will kick in on Thursday at 2 p.m. and will be in place till Friday at 1 p.m. The traffic regulations and parking restrictions will be in place between Aluva and Edappally and also in Palarivattom Junction, Vytilla, Kundannoor, Thevara Ferry Junction, BOT East, Taj Malabar hotel in Willingdon Island, Venduruthy Bridge, Katari Bagh, Thevara Junction and Ravipuram.

Strict traffic regulations and diversions will be enforced along the Container Terminal Road on Thursday and from Palarivattom to Banerjee Road, M.G Road, and BOT East on Friday till 1 p.m. Police have asked motorists planning to travel along the said roads and those passing through the VVIP route to other places to make necessary adjustments accordingly.

Motorists on small vehicles headed to West Kochi from Kochi City have been advised to utilise the jhankar service. People residing along the route have been advised neither to leave their vehicles out on the road nor take their vehicles out during the hours when regulations are in force.

City under security blanket

Police have thrown a security blanket over the City ahead of the Prime Minister’s visit. Hundreds of cops have been deployed in and around the City since Wednesday morning. C.H. Nagaraju, District Police Chief (Kochi City) took stock of the security arrangements.

