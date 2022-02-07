Kochi needs sustainable measures to combat climate change: new GCDA chief

K. Chandran Pillai says focus will be on long-term development

A whole lot of sustainable development activities must be carried out in the Greater Kochi area, at a time when Kochi has been identified as one of the coastal cities highly vulnerable to climate change, said former MP K. Chandran Pillai, who assumed charge as the new Chairman of Greater Cochin Development Authority (GCDA) on Monday. The agency had remained headless for a year.

“The mass of people living here should join in the endeavour to mitigate the effects of climate change and global warming. In this situation, experts of international repute will be roped in, and steps taken to ensure coordinated functioning of different agencies concerned, to combat the threat. Sustainable mitigation measures that were a success in coastal cities will be emulated here, with the help of global experts,” said Mr. Pillai.

He added that the GCDA had adequate number of skilled and experienced personnel who could oversee development activities in the Greater Kochi area. The focus area would be long-term development, rather than routine administrative matters. All members of the body’s reconstituted administrative committee and the general council, including Kochi Mayor, MLAs, officials and government representatives, would work in unison to realise that, he added.

Kochi should be given its share of urban development projects spearheaded by the Centre, in keeping with its stature as a fast-growing city, he said, while assuring that every effort would be made to make the city a better place to live, overlooking political and other differences.

Among those present when Mr. Pillai assumed charge were his wife K.M. Sheela, Mayor M. Anilkumar, MLAs, former Minister S. Sarma, GCDA Secretary Abdul Malik, Kerala Bank President Gopi Kottamurikkal, former GCDA chairpersons C.N. Mohanan and V. Salim, and those nominated to the body’s general council.