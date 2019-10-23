The Southern Naval Command (SNC) is organising the third edition of the Kochi Navy Marathon on November 17.

The main event, the 21-km “Venduruthy Run”, will be flagged off by Vice Admiral A.K. Chawla, Flag Officer Commanding-in-Chief, from the KV Port Trust ground.

As in previous years, the race has three categories, namely the Venduruthy Run (21 km, which gets flagged off at 5 a.m.), the Dronacharya Run (10 km, flagged off at 5.45 a.m.), and the Garuda Run (5 km, flagged off at 6.30 a.m). The runs are named after the naval base station, gunnery school and air station in Kochi.

All races will start from the KV Port Trust ground and take the runners through Willingdon Island, along the backwaters, continuing across some of the longest bridges of the city, where the participants will have the experience of running with the distinctive backdrop of the traditional Chinese fishing nets.

All interested participants can register on the official website www.kochinavymarathon.com till November 7. Details are available on the website. All participants will be awarded a “finisher medal”, a stylish T-shirt and an attractive race kit bag as souvenir, the Navy said in a communiqué.