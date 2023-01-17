Kochi-Muziris Biennale outstanding on intellectual, political and aesthetic level, says French writer

January 17, 2023 10:42 pm | Updated 10:42 pm IST - KOCHI

The Kochi-Muziris Biennale has provided French writer Maylis De Kerangal, winner of the grand Prix RTL-Lire, with ideas for her upcoming book.

“This is my first time visiting Kochi. The warmth and gentleness of the folks here add to the special atmosphere. The Kochi Biennale is outstanding on an intellectual, political and aesthetic level,” she was quoted in a release issued here. The writer said she would be returning to Kochi shortly to understand the place more.

She spoke on her latest book Painting Time, a fiction based on the life of a young female painter, at the Biennale.

The writer met Shoba Liza John, who translated her book Réparer les vivantsinto Malayalam. The Malayalam version of the book, Thunnichertha Jeevithangal, translated by Ms. John, an assistant professor of French at Sacred Heart College, Thevara, was released in 2021.