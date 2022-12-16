Kochi-Muziris Biennale: Mattancherry, Fort Kochi await the buzz of the past

December 16, 2022 09:45 pm | Updated 09:45 pm IST - KOCHI

The blanket of silence that engulfed the VKL Warehouse at Mattancherry was made more pronounced by the loud thuds of clay lumps being flattened on Friday noon for sculpture-making by young artists huddled in a corner.

There was not more than a handful of visitors at one of the venues of the Students’ Biennale being held as part of the 2022 edition of the Kochi-Muziris Biennale. A family of art enthusiasts was transfixed by eight photographs captured by Aastha Dutta, a visual artist from Assam doing her Master’s in Fine Arts at Shiv Nadar University in Noida.

“I am participating in the biennale for the first time, and the experience has been unique since the Students’ Biennale started three days ago. The visitors comprise mostly people from outside Kerala and foreign tourists,” she said.

The postponement of the main show from the inaugural day of December 12 to December 23 seems to have impacted the otherwise initial euphoria over the four-month-long event. Younus, 45, of Mattancherry, who has been riding his autorickshaw since 1997, pointed out that the buzz witnessed in the first week of the previous edition was not visible this time.

“We are hoping that the organisers will invite us for a meeting and provide us with the event brochure and stickers. It will help us guide the visitors to various venues,” he said.

The economic activity in Fort Kochi, which is expected to peak with the Christmas and New Year celebrations along with the Biennale, remains sluggish as the inflow of tourists has not picked up yet. Anoop, who runs a wayside eatery at the Tower Road, hoped that the arrival of foreign tourists for the biennale might increase by Christmas and New Year. “At present, we are catering mainly for domestic tourists, especially from northern States,” he said.

Viswan, an autorickshaw driver near the Fort Kochi jetty, is not impressed by the pace of work at the nearby Aspinwall House, the main venue of the main show. “We are ready to extend full cooperation to the organisers,” he said.

The preparatory works are in full swing at the Aspinwall House. At the Bungalow building where the works of 10 artists will be displayed, the walls are getting a fresh coat of paint. Some art works have been placed in a corner.

Headload workers Shamsudheen, Majeed, and Koya, who were coming out of the Aspinwall House, recalled that they had unloaded several art works that came in containers before the start of the previous editions of the biennale. “But such a steady flow is not seen this time and may not happen as the inauguration is already over,” they said.

On the delay in the start of the main exhibition, Majeed said the shooting of a Tamil movie at the Aspinwall House had affected the preparatory works of the biennale. The change in schedule has taken a toll on the homestays too as owners had to face last-minute cancellations. “It included both domestic and foreign tourists. A batch of visitors from Germany left for Bengaluru in view of the postponement of the main exhibition. We hope that the situation may improve soon,” said Santosh Tom, owner of a heritage homestay in Fort Kochi.