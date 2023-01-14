ADVERTISEMENT

Kochi-Muziris Biennale is unique, says curator

January 14, 2023 10:12 pm | Updated 10:12 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

“The Kochi-Muziris Biennale is a worthy platform to compare, judge, and enjoy the different contemporary artworks in India on an international level,” said Susan S. Bean, curator and writer.

“Works of many of the artists in the Biennale are individualistic in nature,” observed Susan, who is also the chairperson of the arts and archaeology department, American Institute of Indian Studies, and associate at Peabody Museum, Harvard University, in a communication.

“The creative presentations of Biennale that give rise to nostalgic feelings among the viewers are, in fact, very much attractive,” said Dr. Annapurna Garimella, renowned art historian and designer. “The display of these works along with other creations reflecting various challenges faced by the world is unique,” said Dr. Annapurna.

