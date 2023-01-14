HamberMenu
  1. EPaper
  2. Music

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Kochi-Muziris Biennale is unique, says curator

January 14, 2023 10:12 pm | Updated 10:12 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

“The Kochi-Muziris Biennale is a worthy platform to compare, judge, and enjoy the different contemporary artworks in India on an international level,” said Susan S. Bean, curator and writer.

“Works of many of the artists in the Biennale are individualistic in nature,” observed Susan, who is also the chairperson of the arts and archaeology department, American Institute of Indian Studies, and associate at Peabody Museum, Harvard University, in a communication.

“The creative presentations of Biennale that give rise to nostalgic feelings among the viewers are, in fact, very much attractive,” said Dr. Annapurna Garimella, renowned art historian and designer. “The display of these works along with other creations reflecting various challenges faced by the world is unique,” said Dr. Annapurna.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.