Kochi Muziris Biennale giving space to new artists: Fumio Nanjo

January 14, 2023 12:08 am | Updated 12:08 am IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

The fifth edition of the Kochi Muziris Biennale has been able to discover new artists and provide a space for them to exhibit their works, according to curator Fumio Nanjo.

Talented, budding artists from places like Palestine are exhibiting their creative works at the Biennale. The new artists bring with them a different taste, unique sound, and fresh perspective, he was quoted in a release here.

A former director of Tokyo’s famous Mori Art Museum and Nagoya’s Contemporary Art Institute, Mr. Nanjo said the consideration given to young artists would yield good results.

