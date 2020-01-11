Kochi mosque hosts leaders of other religions

In a friendly gesture, the Kochi Grand Mosque at Kacheripady threw its doors open to members of other religious communities to attend Friday’s congregational namaz at noon.

For its first ‘open day’, possibly the first such in the State according to organisers, the mosque committee had invited believers of different religions to observe the jumma prayer and listen to the khutba, the sermon delivered by the Imam, that precedes the prayers.

“The committee hopes to make the open day a regular affair, inviting not just prominent people to attend prayers, but also encouraging believers to bring their friends, at least once in two months. Attempts will be made to encourage this in mosques across the State,” said Imam M.P. Faisal, whose sermon for the day stressed on the idea that the world subsists on compassion.

Members of the committee said in the current political climate, such a gesture was thought necessary to familiarise people with Muslim customs and religious practices to dispel the fear of the unknown.

The invited guests observed the prayers from the back of the prayer hall and addressed the congregation after the namaz.

Justices Devan Ramachandran and Alexander Thomas of the Kerala High Court who attended the prayers pointed out that it was the first time that they had got to witness the namaz.

“This could be the starting point for inter-religious dialogue and fraternity,” said Justice Thomas.

Fr. Vincent Kundukulam, professor at the St. Joseph’s Pontifical Seminary, Aluva, said such a gathering of people for prayers was in keeping with the diversity of the country, and would send out a strong message that could bring down the walls between religions and allow for conversations among those who practise different faiths.

Chaithanya Jnana Thapaswi and Gururethnam Jnana Thapaswi of the Santhigiri ashram attended the prayers, along with P.K. Shamsudheen, retired judge of the High Court.