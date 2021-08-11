Kochi metro’s Pettah-Thripunithura extension by next year-end

Kochi

11 August 2021 00:09 IST

Kochi Metro Rail Limited (KMRL) would complete its Phase 1A &1B extensions, from Pettah to SN Junction and from there to Thripunithura, a total of 3 km, by March and December 2022 respectively, the metro agency said in a release.

The metro’s 25-km Aluva-Pettah Phase I was completed at a revised project cost of ₹6,218 .14 crore. The estimated project cost of phase 1A & 1B extensions including property development is ₹710.93 crore and ₹448.33 crore respectively and this includes land acquisition for property development work at Vadakekotta and Thripunithura. The total project cost for Phase 1 including the extension Phase 1A and 1B is ₹7,377.4 crore.

The 11.20-km Phase II extension to Kakkanad for a distance of 11.2 km is estimated to cost ₹1,957.05 crore. The total project cost including Phase I & II will thus be around ₹9,334.05 crore.

Construction work in Phase 1A & 1B has been progressing as per schedule in full swing to complete the work before deadline.

The State government has accorded administrative sanction of ₹263 crore for the preparatory works of Phase II. Land acquisition procedures for the same are in progress. Preparatory works from Kakkanad Junction to Infopark expressway entrance, a distance of 2.5 km, are in progress and are expected to be completed in December 2021.

Preparatory works from JLN Stadium to Kunnumpuram (4.5 km) have been awarded and are expected to be completed by December 2021, K.R. Jyotilal, MD, KMRL and Principal Secretary, Transport, said.