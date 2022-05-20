Kochi metro’s Pettah-SN Junction extension set for launch in June

The Kochi metro’s Pettah-SN Junction stretch. | Photo Credit: THULASI KAKKAT

Speed trials completed in the corridor; service trials begin

With all viaduct works, including tracks, traction, and signalling completed, the 1.80-km Pettah-SN Junction extension of the Kochi metro is getting ready for commercial launch after inspection in early June by the Commissioner for Railway Safety (CRS), official sources said.

Speed trials have been completed, while service trials began on Friday. In this, trains run along the corridor at varying speeds, without any passengers. This will continue for a few days, they added.

Two stations

Overall, 90% of the physical work is over for the two stations in the corridor — at Vadakkekotta and SN Junction. Statutory approvals for fire safety, lifts, and escalators are expected by the end of the month.

The Vadakkekotta station will be the biggest among the 25 metro stations on the Aluva-Thripunithura viaduct, and will be spread over a massive 4.30 lakh sq.ft. area. The station will have commercial space to host, among others, hypermarkets, coaching centres, and coffee shops and could also have an automobile exhibition space. It will, in addition, have parking space spread over 130 cents. Interested traders have the option for pre-licensing as well, sources in Kochi Metro Rail Limited (KMRL) said.

The SN Junction station will be spread over 95,000 sq. ft., including 29,300 sq. ft. commercial space.

The 1.80-km extension, the first that was executed by KMRL, also saw the construction of a bridge near Pettah and widening of the road beneath the metro viaduct, decongesting the entire corridor. Work on the ₹453-crore extension began in October 2019. A total of ₹99 crore was spent on acquiring land for the two stations.

With the entire land acquired for the 1.20-km SN Junction-Thripunithura terminal station stretch and demolition of buildings in the final stage, KMRL has put the overall physical progress of works at 22%.

Around 89% of piling is over for the terminal station and 30% of piling for the viaduct. Pre-casting of pier caps and parapet is over, while 70% of I-girders have been cast. The stretch is slated for commissioning in a year, the sources said.

The Thripunithura Rajanagari Union of Residents’ Associations (TRURA) has been spearheading an agitation demanding a 22-metre-wide road beneath the 1.20-km extension and beyond to link SN Junction with Hill Palace Road.