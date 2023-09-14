Kochi metro’s NMT work worth ₹116 crore under way

September 14, 2023 09:58 pm | Updated 09:59 pm IST - KOCHI

Kochi Metro Rail Limited (KMRL) is engaged in executing work totalling ₹116.73 crore in different parts of the Greater Kochi area under its non-motorised transport (NMT) initiative on the Aluva-Thripunithura stretch.

The primary aim is to ensure safe, user-friendly first- and last-mile connectivity from metro stations by constructing/renovating footpaths to international standards. Extra effort will be made to ensure that they are elderly and differently abled friendly. The existing drains will be renovated and new drains built if needed, says a release from the metro agency.

Manholes will be built at frequent intervals to enable declogging during rain. Bus bays, lights, CCTVs, and benches will be readied wherever needed. Panic buttons will be installed at intervals to contact the police.

All these works will be executed on the Aluva-Edappally stretch, Kaloor-Kadavanthra Road, and the Manorama Junction-Thripunithura corridor. The works will be completed by March 2024, December 2023, and January 2024 respectively.