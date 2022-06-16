Kochi metro’s fifth anniversary on Friday

Special Correspondent June 16, 2022 22:19 IST

Metro agency to offer special fare of ₹5 to any station on the day

The fifth anniversary of the Kochi metro will be celebrated here, with Kochi Metro Rail Limited (KMRL) managing director Loknath Behera hoisting the flag at the operation and control centre at Muttom on Friday. A meeting of former and current employees of KMRL and a metro ride for differently abled children under the aegis of the Centre for Empowerment and Enrichment will also be held on Friday. As part of the Metro Day celebrations, a special discounted fare of ₹5 alone will be charged from each commuter for any length of journey on Friday. The offer will also be available to subscribers of Kochi1 card. Those using the trip pass will have the remainder of the fare, after deducting ₹5 credited to their account.



